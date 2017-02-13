Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Status uncertain for Tuesday's game

Malkin (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt with Vancouver.

Geno seemed like he'd be able to return Saturday, but wasn't able to come back for that game, so he'll get another crack at it Tuesday. As one of the top players in the league, if Malkin's going to be on the ice, fantasy owners will be rushing him into their lineups, so they should keep their eyes peeled just before puck drop.