Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Still not skating

Although Malkin (knee) participated in an off-ice workout Monday, he didn't skate. "Geno didn't skate today, he's still rehabbing off ice, but he is making progress," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He is feeling a lot better, so we're hopeful that we'll get him on the ice soon."

Malkin can safely be ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against Nashville. It's also questionable as to whether he'll be back Friday or Saturday. The fact that he missed Thursday's game and still isn't healthy enough to skate does not bode well for his immediate future.