Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes over as team's leading scorer Saturday

Malkin collected his 16th goal of the season-- an overtime, power-play marker -- in a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

He also added a nifty assist on Patric Hornqvist's goal, giving him a team-leading 43 points -- one more than Sidney Crosby. Malkin is averaging 1.13 points per game, his second best mark since 2011-12 (1.45). Health has been a major concern for Malkin in recent seasons, but he's played in all 38 games heading into the team's bye week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola