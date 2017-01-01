Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes over as team's leading scorer Saturday

Malkin collected his 16th goal of the season-- an overtime, power-play marker -- in a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

He also added a nifty assist on Patric Hornqvist's goal, giving him a team-leading 43 points -- one more than Sidney Crosby. Malkin is averaging 1.13 points per game, his second best mark since 2011-12 (1.45). Health has been a major concern for Malkin in recent seasons, but he's played in all 38 games heading into the team's bye week.