Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in Game 4
Malkin dished out helpers at even strength and shorthanded in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 loss to Columbus.
Both of Malkin's assists came on goals that drew his team within one, including a shorthanded helper to Jake Guentzel for the game's final tally with 28 seconds to play. He has gotten on the scoresheet in every playoff game so far, with two goals and six assists in all.
