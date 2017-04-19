Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in Game 4

Malkin dished out helpers at even strength and shorthanded in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 loss to Columbus.

Both of Malkin's assists came on goals that drew his team within one, including a shorthanded helper to Jake Guentzel for the game's final tally with 28 seconds to play. He has gotten on the scoresheet in every playoff game so far, with two goals and six assists in all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...