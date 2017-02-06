Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will not play Tuesday
Malkin (knee) won't play in Tuesday's tilt with Calgary, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
The high-scoring forward returned to practice on Monday, and the team was reportedly "really encouraged," but he still won't be ready to play quite yet. His next chance to return will come Thursday in Colorado.
