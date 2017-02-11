Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't play Saturday

Malkin (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin practiced Friday, which seemed to indicate he was going to return for this game. Alas, it turns out he will miss at least one more game. He's one of the best players in the NHL so the Penguins, and fantasy owners, are probably champing at the bit for his return. It just won't be Saturday.