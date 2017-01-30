Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Works out away from rink Monday
Malkin (lower body) participated in an off-ice workout Monday.
Head coach Mike Sullivan also indicated that Geno is making progress from the mysterious lower-body injury that forced him to miss Thursday's game in Boston and the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. However, "making progress" is a fairly ambiguous message that doesn't offer much in terms of the severity of Malkin's injury or how long he might be out, so unfortunately owners will need to hold their horses awhile longer when it comes to the Russian star's status.
