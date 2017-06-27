Corrado was tendered a qualifying offer from the Penguins on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Corrado, who was brought in from Toronto at the trade deadline, logged a mere two games for Pittsburgh last season. The blueliner is not known for his offensive contributions -- eight points in 71 career outings -- but he should provide some organizational depth heading into the 2017-18 campaign. If the restricted free agent does receive an offer from another team, Pittsburgh may opt to receive draft compensation rather than a matching deal.