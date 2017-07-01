Penguins' Frank Corrado: Will stay with Pens
Corrado re-upped with Pittsburgh on a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.
Corrado -- who was acquired by the Penguins at the trade deadline -- will return to the Burgh for another year. The defenseman saw action in just two outings with Pittsburgh this season in which he averaged a mere 7:33 of ice time. With just eight career points, fantasy owners will no doubt want to seek out other options for their blue line.
More News
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Headed back to AHL•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Gets shipped to Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frank Corrado: Lands on waiver wire Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frank Corrado: Recalled from conditioning stint•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...