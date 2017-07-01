Corrado re-upped with Pittsburgh on a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.

Corrado -- who was acquired by the Penguins at the trade deadline -- will return to the Burgh for another year. The defenseman saw action in just two outings with Pittsburgh this season in which he averaged a mere 7:33 of ice time. With just eight career points, fantasy owners will no doubt want to seek out other options for their blue line.

