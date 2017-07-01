Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Inks two-year extension
Wilson signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Penguins on Friday that will net him $650,000 at the NHL level, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Wilson spent the entire 2016-17 campaign in the AHL, notching 31 points over 59 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton affiliate. Given the number of players departing from the defending champs, Wilson could stand an outside shot of snagging an Opening Night roster spot if he proves worthy during training camp. However, it's unlikely the 26-year-old will gain fantasy relevance considering he has never tallied a point at the top level.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...