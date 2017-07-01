Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Inks two-year extension

Wilson signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Penguins on Friday that will net him $650,000 at the NHL level, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Wilson spent the entire 2016-17 campaign in the AHL, notching 31 points over 59 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton affiliate. Given the number of players departing from the defending champs, Wilson could stand an outside shot of snagging an Opening Night roster spot if he proves worthy during training camp. However, it's unlikely the 26-year-old will gain fantasy relevance considering he has never tallied a point at the top level.

