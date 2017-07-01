Penguins' Greg McKegg: Inks one-year contract
McKegg penned a one-year, two-way deal with the Pens on Saturday worth $650,000.
McKegg played in 46 games with the Lightning and the Panthers last year, but figures to see more time in the minors this upcoming season given Pittsburgh's depth down the middle. Considering his limited production -- just nine career NHL points -- and lack of a clear role with the Penguins, fantasy owners will likely want to pass on the 25-year-old for the time being.
