Cole registered two assists over 19:49 of ice time during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.

Cole had a respectable five goals and 26 points while logging 19:49 of ice time during the regular season, and all three marks represent career highs. Being attached to a dominant offense helps Cole's upside, and he's also willing to block shots (194 during the regular season), which provides a modest floor. He's still nothing more than a flier in all fantasy settings, though.

