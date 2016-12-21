Cole notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- along with two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 rout of the Rangers.

With that, 2016-17 is already Cole's second-most-productive NHL campaign -- he's got 13 points to his credit. That's not a crazy amount, no, but Cole only had 12 last year (all assists) and his career high is 17, so he's well ahead of his typical pace. However, he'd gone six straight without a point heading into Tuesday, and his approximately 18 minutes of nightly ice time aren't much for a blueliner.