Guentzel tallied an assist and registered a plus-1 rating in Friday's win against the Blue Jackets.

He also dished out four hits and blocked two shots. With the helper, Guentzel snapped a four-game pointless slide. The rookie played a strong game and showed chemistry with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel. He totaled the fifth-highest ice time (16:51) among Penguins forwards, an indication of coach Mike Sullivan's current confidence in his play.

