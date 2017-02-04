Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breaks out of slump Friday
Guentzel tallied an assist and registered a plus-1 rating in Friday's win against the Blue Jackets.
He also dished out four hits and blocked two shots. With the helper, Guentzel snapped a four-game pointless slide. The rookie played a strong game and showed chemistry with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel. He totaled the fifth-highest ice time (16:51) among Penguins forwards, an indication of coach Mike Sullivan's current confidence in his play.
