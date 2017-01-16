Guentzel was promoted from the minors Monday.

Guentzel made his NHL debut earlier this year in spectacular fashion -- two goals in his first game -- should provide some additional forward depth. Whether the center cracks the lineup Monday against Washington remains to be seen. With the Baby Pens, the 22-year-old leads the AHL in goals at 21 and is second in points. Pittsburgh's depth at the center position may prevent Guentzel from securing consistent ice time this year, but given his proven ability to score, it seems likely the organization will want to work him into the regular lineup sooner rather than later.