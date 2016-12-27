Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Continuing strong play in minors
Guentzel leads the AHL with 14 goals despite playing in only 23 games.
The forward also ranks second in the league with a plus-16 rating. Earlier in the season, Guentzel scored three goals and added an assist in five games during a short trial with Pittsburgh. He'll likely need to wait for injuries to strike the big club before getting another NHL shot.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Returned to minors•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Second scratch in as many games Saturday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Rides bench Thursday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Offensive production continues Saturday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Makes memorable NHL debut•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Set to see top-six time Monday•