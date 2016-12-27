Guentzel leads the AHL with 14 goals despite playing in only 23 games.

The forward also ranks second in the league with a plus-16 rating. Earlier in the season, Guentzel scored three goals and added an assist in five games during a short trial with Pittsburgh. He'll likely need to wait for injuries to strike the big club before getting another NHL shot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola