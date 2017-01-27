Guentzel was held pointless with one hit and no shots on goal in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

He collected points in each of his first three games following his recall from the AHL, but has now gone three games without a point. Guentzel served as Pittsburgh's second line center Thursday with Evgeni Malkin (knee) sidelined and looked a little bit overmatched. He won four of seven faceoffs but was beaten badly on a draw that set up Boston's second goal. At this stage of his career, he's probably better as a complementary winger to Malkin than as a centerman. The Pens are expected to update Malkin's status following the All-Star break.