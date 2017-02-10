Guentzel skated as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line Friday in practice, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The rookie will likely see time on the top line Saturday with Bryan Rust (arm) ruled out. Guentzel has looked good with Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino in recent games. In fact, he's logged more ice time in the last two games, respectively, than ever before -- an indication he's gaining coach Mike Sullivan's trust. Playing with Crosby hasn't always proven to be easy, but it will be interesting to see what the forward can do with the opportunity.