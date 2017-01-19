Guentzel scored a second-period goal and threw six hits through 15:30 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Montreal.

Guentzel is currently pacing the AHL with 21 goals, and is now up to four tallies and six points through seven games with the Penguins. Most encouraging, though, is the 22-year-old rookie has been seeing regular duty alongside Evgeni Malkin through his latest two games. In deep leagues, Guentzel is an immediate grab, but he's worth a look in some shallower settings, too. Additionally, he's an excellent source of cap relief in daily contests until he price catches up with his production and role.