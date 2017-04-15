Guentzel scored a goal, added an assist and registered four shots on net during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.

The rookie has been outstanding for the Pens since his promotion, and he's found exceptional chemistry with Sidney Crosby. The duo posted a 3.51 goals per 60 minutes mark at 5-on-5 during the regular season, and with Friday's offensive outburst, the production is clearly carrying over. Guentzel is currently presenting significant value in daily contests, and he's shaping up to be a solid fantasy asset for years to come.