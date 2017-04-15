Guentzel scored a goal, added an assist and registered four shots on net during Friday's Game 2 win over Columbus.

The rookie has been outstanding for the Pens since his promotion, and he's found exceptional chemistry with Sidney Crosby. The duo posted a 3.51 goals per 60 minutes mark at 5-on-5 during the regular season, and with Friday's offensive outburst, the production is clearly carrying over. Guentzel is currently presenting significant value in daily contests, and he's shaping up to be a solid fantasy asset for years to come.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...