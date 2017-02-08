Guentzel scored his fifth goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

His slap shot with less than five minutes remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime. Guentzel has points in two of three games and looked good after a four-game pointless stretch. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh deploys him when Evgeni Malkin returns -- something that could happen as soon as Thursday or Saturday -- but the rookie played well in spurts on Malkin's line earlier in January.