Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets second postseason game-winning goal Sunday
Guentzel potted a hat trick, including the overtime game-winner, in Game 3 against Columbus on Sunday.
He's doing it all right now, scoring on the power play Sunday after collecting only one power-play goal in 40 regular-season contests. Guentzel has four goals and one assist in three playoff games. He missed time late in March due to concussion but has played his best hockey since returning.
