Penguins' Jarred Tinordi: Joining Stanley Cup champions

Tinordi inked a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday worth $650,000.

Tinordi -- who played with Olli Maatta in juniors -- spent the entire 2016-17 season in the minors with AHL Tucson. It seems likely the former first-round pick will start the year with the Baby Pens, but considering all the injuries PIttsburgh dealt with last year on its blue line, adding Tinordi will help provide some much needed depth.