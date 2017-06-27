Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Given qualifying offer Monday
Dea was handed a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dea made his NHL debut this season, albeit in a meaningless final game of the regular season. With the Baby Pens, the center compiled 34 points, 59 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 73 outings. If the 23-year-old signs his offer, he would come with a $650,00 cap hit (the league minimum) at the NHL level for the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.
