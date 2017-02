Archibald scored twice -- including a short-handed goal -- in his season debut Saturday in Arizona.

The speedy winger skated on a lower line but made the most of his 10:03 (second lowest among forwards). Archibald, who had 22 points in 48 AHL games prior to his recall, gives Pittsburgh another depth option capable of killing penalties. He's not guaranteed of playing Tuesday against Vancouver, but he certainly made a good impression Saturday.