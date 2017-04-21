Penguins' Josh Archibald: Heading back to minors
Archibald was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Archibald racked up 29 points in 61 outings with the Baby Pens earlier in the year and should provide a much-needed scoring boost for their Game 1 matchup with AHL Providence on Friday. Once Pittsburgh knows its second-round schedule, the 24-year-old will almost certainly be called up to provide additional roster depth, but for now will get a chance to get back into a game, something he hasn't been able to do since the regular-season finale April 9.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...