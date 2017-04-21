Archibald was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Archibald racked up 29 points in 61 outings with the Baby Pens earlier in the year and should provide a much-needed scoring boost for their Game 1 matchup with AHL Providence on Friday. Once Pittsburgh knows its second-round schedule, the 24-year-old will almost certainly be called up to provide additional roster depth, but for now will get a chance to get back into a game, something he hasn't been able to do since the regular-season finale April 9.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...