Archibald was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

In the wake of an injury to Bryan Rust (arm), Archibald makes his first trip to the big club for the season. The 24-year-old has put up decent numbers for the AHL's Penguins this season, posting 11 goals and 11 assists to go with a plus-24 rating. Assuming neither Rust nor Carl Hagelin (concussion) are ready to go Saturday, Archibald could see the ice for his second career NHL game.