Penguins' Josh Archibald: Snags one-way deal
Archibald agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Despite playing in just 10 regular-season contests -- plus four postseason appearances -- Archibald will see his name engraved on Lord Stanley's Cup as he suited up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In those 14 outings, the winger averaged 10:00 of ice time and registered three goals, 15 shots and 37 hits. When the 29-year-old is in the lineup this upcoming season, it will likely be on the fourth line, where he can use his speed and physicality while spelling Pittsburgh's stars.
