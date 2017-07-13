Play

Archibald agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Despite playing in just 10 regular-season contests -- plus four postseason appearances -- Archibald will see his name engraved on Lord Stanley's Cup as he suited up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In those 14 outings, the winger averaged 10:00 of ice time and registered three goals, 15 shots and 37 hits. When the 29-year-old is in the lineup this upcoming season, it will likely be on the fourth line, where he can use his speed and physicality while spelling Pittsburgh's stars.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...