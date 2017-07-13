Archibald agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Despite playing in just 10 regular-season contests -- plus four postseason appearances -- Archibald will see his name engraved on Lord Stanley's Cup as he suited up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In those 14 outings, the winger averaged 10:00 of ice time and registered three goals, 15 shots and 37 hits. When the 29-year-old is in the lineup this upcoming season, it will likely be on the fourth line, where he can use his speed and physicality while spelling Pittsburgh's stars.