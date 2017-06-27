Archibald received a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Archibald played in just 10 regular-season games in 2016-17, but his name will be etched into Lord Stanley's Cup after he suited up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Held off the scoresheet in the playoffs, the winger recorded three goals on the year. Despite his limited appearances, the organization is high on the 24-year-old and will probably consider locking him into a lengthier contract once its higher-profile targets are re-signed.