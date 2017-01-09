Schultz didn't miss a beat following Pittsburgh's bye week, pocketing a power-play assist in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Sunday.

He saw nearly as much time on the man advantage (2:30) as did Kris Letang (2:35), a good sign. In addition to his helper, Schultz blocked three shots and registered two of his own. He's having a career year with seven goals and 25 points in 39 contests. Remarkably, he sits atop of the NHL with a plus-24 rating (tying him with Ryan Suter) after compiling a minus-78 in parts of four seasons with Edmonton.