Schultz, who collected an assist Saturday, leads all NHL defensemen in scoring for the month of December with six goals and 12 assists.

Despite the return of Kris Letang, Schultz played the point on Pittsburgh's top power-play unit late in the third period. He's bumped up his value during Letang's seven-game absence and coach Mike Sullivan has no problem sticking with hot players. It remains to be seen whether Schultz can keep up his blistering pace heading into the new calendar year, however.