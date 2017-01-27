Schultz scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

His two first-period points helped the Pens exit that frame with a 2-0 lead that they ended up blowing. Still, Schultz finished second on the team only to Sidney Crosby in ice time (22:08), and he continues to pour in the points -- nine in his last six contests, lifting his total to an impressive 35, a new career high.