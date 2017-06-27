Penguins' Justin Schultz: Given qualifying offer

Schultz was tendered a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz's qualifying offer is almost certainly temporary, as the two sides have already begun preliminary talks on a long-term deal. Many people in Edmonton would consider the second-round draft pick a bust, but he has thrived in the Burgh, including reaching career highs in goals (12), assists (39) and shots on goal (154) this past season. In the absence of Kris Letang (neck), the 26-year-old Schultz was relied on heavily on the power play and in the offensive zone -- roles he appears to relish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...