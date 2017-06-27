Penguins' Justin Schultz: Given qualifying offer
Schultz was tendered a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Schultz's qualifying offer is almost certainly temporary, as the two sides have already begun preliminary talks on a long-term deal. Many people in Edmonton would consider the second-round draft pick a bust, but he has thrived in the Burgh, including reaching career highs in goals (12), assists (39) and shots on goal (154) this past season. In the absence of Kris Letang (neck), the 26-year-old Schultz was relied on heavily on the power play and in the offensive zone -- roles he appears to relish.
