Schultz scored his sixth goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

He played the point on Pittsburgh's top power-play unit and skated nearly six minutes (5:46) on the man advantage, almost doubling the 2:49 of Brian Dumoulin, who finished second among blueliners. The red-hot run continues -- Schultz now has six goals and 15 points in the last 11 games, and he led all players with four blocked shots Tuesday, too.

