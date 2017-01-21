Schultz registered two assists, two shots on net, two blocked shots, three hits, a minor penalty and a plus-1 rating during Friday's rout of the Hurricanes.

The contributions in the blocked shots, hits, and PIM columns are a nice bonus because Schultz has emerged as an elite scorer from the blue line. He's up to an incredible seven goals, 27 points and 41 shots over his past 23 games and is a must-own fantasy asset. With Kris Letang (lower body) on injured reserve, Schultz projects to continue providing a high offensive floor quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Additionally, Schultz's salary in daily contests still offers some room for profit.