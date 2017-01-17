Penguins' Justin Schultz: Piles up four assists Monday
Schultz dished out four assists in an 8-7 overtime win over the Capitals on Monday.
Three of the rearguard's four apples came in a crazy six-goal second period by the Pens, while his last helper of the night came in overtime on Connor Sheary's game-winning tally. The former Oiler is having a huge first full season in Steeltown, as he's now up to 30 points and a sparkling plus-22 rating in just 43 games.
