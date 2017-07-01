Penguins' Justin Schultz: Re-signs for another three years

Schultz agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Penguins worth an annual average value of $5.5 million.

Schultz was always Pittsburgh's top priority and after putting up career highs in goals (12), assists (39) and power-play points (20) there was little doubt he was going to get a significant pay bump. With Kris Letang (neck) sidelined, Pittsburgh relied heavily on the 26-year-old to pick up the scoring slack -- including 13 points in the postseason, seven of which came with the man advantage. While repeating his 51-point 2016-17 campaign might be a stretch, the blueliner is certainly capable of reaching the 40-point mark this upcoming season.