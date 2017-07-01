Penguins' Justin Schultz: Re-signs for another three years
Schultz agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Penguins worth an annual average value of $5.5 million.
Schultz was always Pittsburgh's top priority and after putting up career highs in goals (12), assists (39) and power-play points (20) there was little doubt he was going to get a significant pay bump. With Kris Letang (neck) sidelined, Pittsburgh relied heavily on the 26-year-old to pick up the scoring slack -- including 13 points in the postseason, seven of which came with the man advantage. While repeating his 51-point 2016-17 campaign might be a stretch, the blueliner is certainly capable of reaching the 40-point mark this upcoming season.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Given qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Suffered broken rib during Ottawa series•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Credited with game-winner Thursday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Battled rib injury in most recent playoff game•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Two points in Game 7 win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: In Game 7 lineup•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...