Penguins' Justin Schultz: Showing no signs of slowing down
After tallying a pair of assists Thursday, Schultz ranks fourth among all NHL defensemen with 39 points.
The impending free agent, who was acquired from Edmonton for a third-round draft pick last year, has set himself up nicely for a big payday following season's end. He continues to contribute to the team's top power-play unit, chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Schultz has yet to miss a game and his plus-30 rating ranks fifth in the league.
