Penguins' Justin Schultz: Supplies supple wrist shot Tuesday
Schultz scored the game-winning goal Tuesday against the Devils.
The goal was his seventh of the season and gives him his first game-winner since March 30, 2015, when he played for Edmonton. Schultz has been on fire over the last month, totaling seven goals and 10 assists in 14 contests since Nov. 30.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Offensive surge shows few signs of slowing•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Keeps offense flowing Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Blueliner's value on rise•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Continues hot stretch with three-point night•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Extends point streak Thursday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Stays hot with two-point night•