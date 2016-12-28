Schultz scored the game-winning goal Tuesday against the Devils.

The goal was his seventh of the season and gives him his first game-winner since March 30, 2015, when he played for Edmonton. Schultz has been on fire over the last month, totaling seven goals and 10 assists in 14 contests since Nov. 30.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola