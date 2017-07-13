Play

Czuczman put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Czuczman last suited up in an NHL game during the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders. In those contests, the blueliner garnered two points, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating. Since then, the 26-year-old has spent his time primarily in the AHL, where he figures to begin the 2017-18 campaign. Undrafted coming out of Lake Superior State University, Czuczman could be in line for the occasional call-up this year, but is unlikely to secure a regular spot on the 23-man roster -- limiting his fantasy value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...