Czuczman put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Czuczman last suited up in an NHL game during the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders. In those contests, the blueliner garnered two points, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating. Since then, the 26-year-old has spent his time primarily in the AHL, where he figures to begin the 2017-18 campaign. Undrafted coming out of Lake Superior State University, Czuczman could be in line for the occasional call-up this year, but is unlikely to secure a regular spot on the 23-man roster -- limiting his fantasy value.