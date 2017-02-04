Penguins' Kris Letang: Chips in two helpers in win over Jackets

Letang registered two assists -- one on the power play in overtime -- during Friday's win against Columbus.

Letang failed to notch a point in his first game back from a knee injury, but his two-point showing Friday proved his health. He entered Friday's game with a second-ranked 1.95 points per 60 minutes among all defensemen over the past three seasons, and the 29-year-old veteran should be viewed as an elite fantasy asset in all settings whenever he suits up to play. After all, injuries are the only thing to slow him down over the past seven seasons.