Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated for injured reserve

Letang (leg) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Letang, who exited Saturday's contest early, once again finds himself on IR. The defenseman has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, including earlier this season. The Pens have yet to provide any additional details regarding the nature of the 29-year-old's ailment, but he will be sidelined for Pittsburgh's next three outings at minimum, if the team designated him retroactively. Trevor Daley will likely see the biggest uptick in minutes, although it will probably be Justin Schultz who is tasked with picking up the scoring on the power play.