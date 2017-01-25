Penguins' Kris Letang: Full participant in practice

Letang (knee) ditched the non-contact jersey for Wednesday's practice, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Letang practicing without limitations and the Pens' move to waive fellow defenseman Steven Oleksy, it seems like the star blueliner could be ready to go for Thursday's matchup with Boston. If the 29-year-old is not able to give it a go, he will have time to rest up over the All-Star break and return to the lineup Jan. 31 against Nashville.