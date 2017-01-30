Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call Tuesday

Letang (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Predators.

Letang missed six straight games prior to the All-Star break due to the issue, but the offensive-minded blueliner's return appears just around the corner. Should he return to the ice Tuesday, it's grounds for immediately returning him to lineups and it may even be worth the risk in season-long formats that lock Monday with a good chance he at least plays Friday and Saturday if he can't go Tuesday. Letang should return to the power play upon his return to the lineup and remains a premier option at the position.