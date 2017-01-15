Penguins' Kris Letang: Health still mystery
The status of Letang (leg), who walked out of the locker room with a slight limp Saturday, will likely be revealed following Monday's morning skate, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Despite Letang's ability to walk without crutches, there was concern for the defenseman after the game. "He's a hard guy to replace," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's our top defenseman. We've done it before. He's been out before. We've got capable people. It won't be any one guy. It will be by committee. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We'll see how he is."
