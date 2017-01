Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves with apparent leg injury

Letang (leg) suffered an apparent left leg injury in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang suffered the injury, received treatment and attempted to return. He made it through just one shift before heading back to the locker room for good. The positive news is Letang scored a goal before departing. It's uncertain if he will be forced to miss time, but this latest news is frustrating for fantasy owners since the rearguard recently returned after a seven-game absence in late December.