Penguins' Kris Letang: Logs plenty of ice Tuesday

Letang went pointless in his return Tuesday but led Pittsburgh in ice time (23:45) while finishing with a plus-2 rating.

The Pens skated him as part of their top pair at even strength and as a point man on the team's second power-play unit. He took a gloved punch to the face late in the third period from Nashville's Calle Jarnkrok but stayed in the game. He should be even better Friday at home against Columbus after getting a couple skates in over the next couple days.