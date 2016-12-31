Penguins' Kris Letang: Looks about ready to return
Letang (lower body) is said to be progressing well and has a chance of returning to the lineup Saturday night against the Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The established defenseman reportedly absorbed full contact in Friday's practice and also worked on the first power-play unit. It'll be worth checking back closer to pregame warmups to see if Letang is in fact ready to go, but his recent activity suggests that he will get that green light to play.
