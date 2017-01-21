Penguins' Kris Letang: Making progress from injury

Letang (knee), who's missed the last week, skated following Friday's morning skate, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He'll probably need to practice with the team a couple times before coming back, but the news is encouraging. Letang has missed more than 10 games each season since playing in all 82 in 2010-11. Over that time he's been Pittsburgh's best blueliner, but he does have competition from Justin Schultz right now.

