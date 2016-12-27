Penguins' Kris Letang: Making progress from injury
Letang (lower body) wore a yellow no-contact jersey during Tuesday's morning skate.
Pittsburgh's top blueliner has missed nearly two weeks since suffering an injury Dec. 14 against Boston. While his return to the ice is encouraging, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to play. The Penguins are off the entire first week of January following Saturday's game against Montreal.
